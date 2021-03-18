Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cethan Carter

Carter (first name pronounced SEE-thin) played in 46 games with five starts over three seasons (2017, 2019-20) with Cincinnati. He missed the entire 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve. Carter has seven career receptions for 66 yards (9.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He also recorded 24 special teams tackles (15 solo). Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.