Miami Dolphins Sign Tom to Futures Contract

Feb 03, 2021 at 04:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed center Cameron Tom to a reserve/futures contract. 

Tom spent four seasons (2017-20) with New Orleans. He spent most of the 2020 season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for one game. In 2019, Tom missed the entire season on injured reserve. He played in 11 games with one start in 2018 and spent most of the 2017 season on the active roster but did not appear in a game. Tom originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 8, 2017.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Bonds to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Changes to Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. The team has parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown.
news

Lemuel Jeanpierre Promoted to Offensive Line Coach

Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to offensive line coach, Dolphins part ways with offensive line coach Steve Marshall.
news

Dolphins Social Impact Committee, Lennar Foundation Join to Sponsor Florida Memorial University Certificate Program in Construction Trades

This program, the first of its kind at a Historically Black College in Florida, will play a key role in economic empowerment by providing equitable access for minorities in South Florida.
news

Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins Named Coaching Staffs for 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins as the coaching staffs for the 72nd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Signed Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Kirk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Dolphins Mutually Part Ways with Marion Hobby

The Miami Dolphins have mutually parted ways with defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
news

Dolphins Announce Chan Gailey's Resignation

The Miami Dolphins today announced that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned.
news

Dolphins Sign 12 Players to Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts.
news

Dolphins Announce 2020 Team Award Winners

Cornerback Xavien Howard was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player.
news

Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock, Place Ryan Fitzpatrick On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team also placed Elandon Roberts on IR and activated Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement.

Advertising