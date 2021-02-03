Miami Dolphins Sign Tom to Futures Contract

Tom spent four seasons (2017-20) with New Orleans. He spent most of the 2020 season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for one game. In 2019, Tom missed the entire season on injured reserve. He played in 11 games with one start in 2018 and spent most of the 2017 season on the active roster but did not appear in a game. Tom originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 8, 2017.