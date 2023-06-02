Miami Dolphins Sign Trio of Draft Picks

Jun 02, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed three draft picks: running back De'Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and tackle Ryan Hayes.

Achane was the 84th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played three years (2020-22) at Texas A&M, where he totaled 2,376 career rushing yards, 554 receiving yards and 613 kickoff return yards along with 28 total touchdowns. In 2021, Achane led the SEC with 7.0 yards per carry and led his team with 11 touchdowns. In 2022, Achane was a first-team All-SEC selection at running back and all-purpose player, leading the conference and ranking fourth nationally with 161.0 all-purpose yards per game. He also became the first Aggie track athlete since 2014 to earn All-American honors in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, something he accomplished in the 2021 outdoor season.

Higgins was the 197th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2019-22) as a wide receiver at Stanford, appearing in 40 career games with 23 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors in back-to-back seasons after leading the team with 45 receptions in 2021 and 704 receiving yards in 2022. Higgins finished his collegiate career with 119 receptions for 1,380 yards (11.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Hayes was the 238th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2019-22) at Michigan, appearing in 40 career games with 30 starts, all at left tackle. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors both as a senior in 2021 and as a graduate student in 2022, starting 26 games in those two seasons. In both years, Hayes was the starting left tackle for a unit that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive line.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
De'Von AchaneRB5-918810/13/01RTexas A&M '23Missouri City, TexasD3, '23
Elijah HigginsTE6-323510/27/00RStanford '23Austin, TexasD6, '23
Ryan HayesT6-73052/28/00RMichigan '23Traverse City, Mich.D7, '23

