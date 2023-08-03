Miami Dolphins Sign Two Players

Aug 03, 2023 at 09:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose.

Dorn has played in 14 career games, all with Minnesota (2021-22). He's totaled five career special teams tackles (2 solo). Dorn spent all of 2021 and 2022 with Minnesota after signing with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent on April 27, 2020. He spent this past offseason program with Carolina. Dorn played collegiately at North Carolina, where he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a senior in 2019.

Rose played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL this past spring, appearing in eight games with six starts and totaling 35 tackles (15 solo). He spent the 2022 offseason and training camp with Kansas City after signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2022. Rose played collegiately at Iowa State, where he was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2020.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Myles DornS6-22056/25/983North Carolina '20Charlotte, N.C.FA, '23
Mike RoseLB6-42505/25/001Iowa State '22Brecksville, OhioFA, '23

