Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign WR Isaiah Ford, Waive S Brian Cole and C Tyler Gauthier

Jul 16, 2021 at 01:16 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier.

Ford has played in 19 games with one start for the Dolphins since making his NFL debut in 2018. He's totaled 51 career receptions for 520 yards (10.2 avg.) and has one carry for 11 yards. Ford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Cole spent the entire 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (249th overall) by Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cole was a two-year letterman (2018-19) and one-year starter at Mississippi State.

Gauthier spent 15 games of the 2020 season on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 16, 2020. He's also spent time with Jacksonville and New England over the past two seasons (2019-20). Gauthier originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 2, 2019.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Isaiah Ford WR 6-2 201 2/9/96 4 Virginia Tech '17 Jacksonville, Fla. D7, '17

