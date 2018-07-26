Miami Dolphins To Host 27 High School & Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

Davie, Fla. – As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.