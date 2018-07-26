Miami Dolphins To Host 27 High School & Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

Davie, Fla. – As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The teams will receive a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, a character development talk and lunch provided by Publix. In addition, youth teams will have the opportunity to practice at the facility.
Since 2017, the Dolphins have hosted 44 teams and more than 1,500 student-athletes at their OTAs, minicamp and training camp practices.
2018 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team Training Camp Visits Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Thursday, July 26
|LaBelle High School
|Friday, July 27
|Christopher Columbus High School
|Saturday, July 28
|JP Taravella High School
|Sunday, July 29
|Miami Jackson Senior High School
|Monday, July 30
|Broward Parks & Rec Teen League / Miami XTreme Teams
|Wednesday, August 1
|Port St. Lucie High School / National Youth Football League Teams
|Thursday, August 2
|Calvary Christian Academy
|Friday, August 3
|Blanche Ely High School / American Youth Football League Teams
|Monday, August 6
|Palm Beach Youth Football League
|Tuesday, August 7
|Miami Central High School / Greater Miami Pop Warner Teams
|Sunday, August 12
|Football Unites: The Captains
|Monday, August 13
|Pompano Beach High School / Youth Academic Sports League Teams
|Tuesday, August 14
|Cypress Bay High School / Gold Coast Pop Warner Teams