Miami Dolphins To Host 27 High School & Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

Jul 26, 2018 at 07:01 AM
Davie, Fla. – As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game. 

The teams will receive a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, a character development talk and lunch provided by Publix. In addition, youth teams will have the opportunity to practice at the facility.

Since 2017, the Dolphins have hosted 44 teams and more than 1,500 student-athletes at their OTAs, minicamp and training camp practices.

2018 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team Training Camp Visits Schedule

Date Team
Thursday, July 26 LaBelle High School
Friday, July 27 Christopher Columbus High School
Saturday, July 28 JP Taravella High School
Sunday, July 29 Miami Jackson Senior High School
Monday, July 30 Broward Parks & Rec Teen League / Miami XTreme Teams
Wednesday, August 1 Port St. Lucie High School / National Youth Football League Teams
Thursday, August 2 Calvary Christian Academy
Friday, August 3 Blanche Ely High School / American Youth Football League Teams
Monday, August 6 Palm Beach Youth Football League
Tuesday, August 7 Miami Central High School / Greater Miami Pop Warner Teams
Sunday, August 12 Football Unites: The Captains
Monday, August 13 Pompano Beach High School / Youth Academic Sports League Teams
Tuesday, August 14 Cypress Bay High School / Gold Coast Pop Warner Teams

