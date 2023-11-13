Miami Dolphins Top Celebrations Through Week 9

Nov 13, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins head into the bye week with a 6-3 record and have been on a roll on both sides of the ball. Here are some of the best celebrations through the first half of the season.

Week 1:

PM7_4646 (2)

The Miami Dolphins go surfing following a touchdown from running back Raheem Mostert during their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week 2:

BA2_3712 (1)

Following a touchdown during Sunday Night Football vs the Patriots, wide receiver Tyreek Hill pays homage to the 2007 film "Stomp the Yard".

Week 3:

BA2_4895 (2)

The Miami Dolphins lead by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa form a conga line following a touchdown during their 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Week 4:

PM5_9669 (1)

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios celebrates his first touchdown of the season.

Week 5:

BA2_0309 (2)

Following a touchdown against the New York Giants, Tyreek Hill jumps into the crowd to hand the ball to his mother.

Week 6:

TS1_2004 (1)

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hits his iconicWaddle celebration following a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Week 7:

BA2_9664 (1)

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips flaps the wings of the Eagles following a sack on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Week 8:

AG2_9758 (2)

Running back Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill have a speed walking contest.

Week 9:

BA2_2562 (1)

Following a strip sack fumble by Bradley Chubb on Patrick Mahomes, Zach Sieler and Nik Needham celebrate the recovery.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) return from the bye week and head into Week 11 to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins and Raiders will meet on Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Transcript | Mike McDaniel's Media Availability - November 17

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike McDaniel's press conference on November 17, 2023.
news

Top Quotes - Dolphins Return From The Bye Week Ready To Face The Raiders

Here's what Head Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other members of the team had to say as they prepare to return to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.
news

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Dolphins return home to Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m.
Advertising