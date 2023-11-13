Miami Dolphins Top Celebrations Through Week 9

The Miami Dolphins head into the bye week with a 6-3 record and have been on a roll on both sides of the ball. Here are some of the best celebrations through the first half of the season.
Week 1:
The Miami Dolphins go surfing following a touchdown from running back Raheem Mostert during their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Week 2:
Following a touchdown during Sunday Night Football vs the Patriots, wide receiver Tyreek Hill pays homage to the 2007 film "Stomp the Yard".
Week 3:
The Miami Dolphins lead by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa form a conga line following a touchdown during their 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
Week 4:
Wide receiver Braxton Berrios celebrates his first touchdown of the season.
Week 5:
Following a touchdown against the New York Giants, Tyreek Hill jumps into the crowd to hand the ball to his mother.
Week 6:
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hits his iconicWaddle celebration following a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Week 7:
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips flaps the wings of the Eagles following a sack on quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Week 8:
Running back Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill have a speed walking contest.
Week 9:
Following a strip sack fumble by Bradley Chubb on Patrick Mahomes, Zach Sieler and Nik Needham celebrate the recovery.