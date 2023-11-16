Miami Dolphins Waive Chosen

Chosen joined the Dolphins in 2023 and played in four games, catching one pass for 68 yards and one touchdown vs. Denver. He's played eight NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22), Arizona (2022) and Miami (2023) totaling 115 games played and 86 starts with 376 receptions for 5,024 yards (13.4 avg.) and 30 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016.