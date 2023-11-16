Miami Dolphins Waive Chosen

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived wide receiver Robbie Chosen.

Chosen joined the Dolphins in 2023 and played in four games, catching one pass for 68 yards and one touchdown vs. Denver. He's played eight NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22), Arizona (2022) and Miami (2023) totaling 115 games played and 86 starts with 376 receptions for 5,024 yards (13.4 avg.) and 30 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 300 at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins hosted more than 300 people from the local South Florida community for a Thanksgiving Dinner at Hard Rock Stadium's Miami Grand Prix Paddock Club on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

 The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve and waived cornerback Kelvin Joseph.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.
news

Hill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October.
news

Miami Dolphins Host First Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service

The Miami Dolphins, joined by local officials, community partners and South Florida media, hosted the first annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service on Monday, Oct. 30, to celebrate the life and legacy of the organization's late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Milton from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released cornerback Parry Nickerson.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
Advertising