Miami Dolphins Waive Taco Charlton

Charlton was awarded to Miami off waivers on Sept. 19, 2019. He played in 10 games with five starts for the Dolphins, totaling 21 tackles (14 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles. In his career, Charlton has played in 37 contests with 12 starts, totaling 67 tackles (42 solo), nine sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (28th overall) by Dallas in the 2017 NFL draft.