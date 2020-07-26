Miami Dolphins Waive Trent Harris, Avery Moss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.

Harris was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019 and played in 11 games with three starts last year. He totaled 22 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in the first action of his career. He spent the 2018 season on New England's practice squad after originally signing with the Patriots as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2018. Harris played collegiately at the University of Miami.