Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 01:42 PM

Miami Dolphins Waive Trent Harris, Avery Moss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss.

Harris was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019 and played in 11 games with three starts last year. He totaled 22 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in the first action of his career. He spent the 2018 season on New England's practice squad after originally signing with the Patriots as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2018. Harris played collegiately at the University of Miami.

Moss was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019 and played in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. Moss spent the 2018 season on the N.Y. Giants practice squad and played in 11 games with two starts for the Giants in 2017. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.

