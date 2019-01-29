Miami Youth Flag Football Team Wins NFL Flag Championship At Pro Bowl

The S2N Dolphins of Miami, a 13- to 14-year-old boys youth flag football team, won its age division’s national championship this past weekend in Orlando, Fla. at the NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl powered by USA Football.

The S2N Dolphins defeated top competition from across the country in the 13-14 Boys division to capture its 2019 national title. The Miami team earned its championship while wearing the jerseys of the Miami Dolphins throughout the tournament. The 13-14 Boys championship game was played at Camping World Stadium during pregame of the Pro Bowl and was shown on ESPN/ABC properties.