Michael Deiter Selection Adds Depth, Competition To Offensive Line

“He’s a guy we’ve watched over the years,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s versatile. The program has done a great job of producing offensive linemen in the league, as well as the collegiate level. He fits all the boxes for us.

“It’s typical Wisconsin. You kind of watch it, you kind of know what you’re getting. Kind of meat and potatoes, not the flash. He’s an easy player to evaluate and a great kid as well.”

After redshirting in 2014, Deiter started 54 consecutive games the past four seasons — seven at left guard and six at center in 2015; 10 at center and four at left guard in 2016; 14 at left tackle in 2017; and 13 at left guard in 2018.

Deiter explained in a conference call with South Florida the key to being able to stay in the lineup.