Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 | Who Will The Dolphins Select At No. 13?

Almost two weeks since we did our last Mock Draft Roundup, opinions on what the Dolphins will do in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft remain all over the place.

As we indicated before, a lot of the uncertainty stems from the presence of a new head coach, Brian Flores, as well as General Manager Chris Grier now overseeing personnel decisions. And, of course, there’s the issue of the Dolphins’ stated goal of landing a franchise quarterback and Grier’s comments that the organization could wind up selecting a quarterback this year, or maybe next year, or maybe taking one in both drafts.

After a two-way tie for most votes in our first Mock Draft Roundup, this time four players got an equal share of the 21 mock drafts released within the past two weeks that we analyzed.

What appears to be a consensus is that the Dolphins will be going big with their first selection, with 19 of the 21 mocks having the Dolphins selecting an offensive lineman, defensive tackle or edge rusher.

The only projections that went in another direction both were for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The four players who received four mentions were Washington tackle Andre Dillard, Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Along with Haskins, University of Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins each got two mentions.

As was the case with the first Mock Draft Roundup, there were a couple of predicted trades, both of them having the Dolphins move back into the first round to pick up an additional draft choice.