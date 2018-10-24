NFL Announces Schedule Changes

In Week 16, the two of four possible matchups on Saturday, December 22 on NFL Network have been determined with the Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 PM ET followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants at the Indianapolis Colts games will both be played at 1 PM ET on Sunday, December 23.