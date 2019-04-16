NFL Draft Position Preview | Defensive Ends

Nick Bosa, 6-4, 266, Ohio State: The second son of former Dolphins defensive end John Bosa who will be a high draft pick, the only question is whether he’ll top his brother Joey’s draft spot of third. Nick’s career at Ohio State ended prematurely after he sustained a core injury in the Buckeyes’ third game last season. Nick, who followed Joey at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore in 2017. Like his brother, Nick Bosa is considered a high-motor player who’s equally effective against the run and as a pass rusher.

Josh Allen, 6-5, 262, Kentucky: Among the most athletic prospects in the entire draft, Allen would have been an early draft pick had he come out as an underclassman last year. Instead, Allen went back to Kentucky for his senior year and got even better. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football after finishing second in the FBS in both sacks (17) and forced fumbles (5). Allen is a prototypical all-around linebacker who can drop into coverage or rush the passer.

Montez Sweat, 6-6, 260, Mississippi State: Sweat began his college career as a tight end at Michigan State before ending up as a defensive end at Mississippi State after a junior college stop. He earned second-team All-American honors last season after finishing with 11.5 sacks.

Clelin Ferrell, 6-4, 264, Clemson: One of the top defensive end recruits in the country coming out of high school despite missing his senior season with a torn ACL, Ferrell was a consistent playmaker for the vaunted Clemson defensive line. Playing alongside two other potential first-round picks (Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins) and two other D-linemen who were invited to the combine, Ferrell stood out enough to be named winner of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in college football. Ferrell had 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season.