NFL Partners With Cigna To Host Miami Youth Mental Health Forum

Panelists and guest speakers included NFL Legend and current psychology graduate student JULIUS THOMAS, Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador TWAN RUSSELL, Cigna Senior Medical Director ROBERT HAMILTON, M.D., Miami Dolphins Team Clinician DR. ROB SEIFER, Miami Dolphins Director of Player Engagement KALEB THORNHILL, Atlanta Falcons Team Clinician DR. KENSA GUNTER, University of North Carolina Senior Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Health, Well-Being & Program Outreach and NFL Legend) DWIGHT HOLLIER as well as representatives from Mental Health America of Southeast Florida, Florida International University, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In addition, individual break-out sessions for student-athletes, coaches, and parents were moderated by M-DCPS/Department of Mental Health Services staff, LIANIE CUBA, MARIE CINE, and ROBIN MORRISON.

"We have become increasingly willing to recognize that mental health is as important as physical health at all levels, including in the world of professional sports", said NYAKA NIILAMPTI, Ph.D., NFL Vice President of Wellness and Clinical Services. "We also realize that if we truly want to make a shift from a crisis management approach to one that is more prevention and early intervention based, we need to begin these discussions as early as possible. Statistics tell us that more than half of all mental health concerns begin by age 14, and almost 75% before age 24. This was an incredible opportunity to work with tremendous partners in both Cigna and M-DCPS and begin these conversations."

Each guest provided a unique perspective and personal experience to help explore the various aspects of mental health and emotional well-being. With representation from both professional sports and intercollegiate athletics, the student-athletes of M-DCPS gained insight on ways in which they can build positive mental health for themselves as well as serve as mental health ambassadors for their teammates and non-athlete peers. Additionally, parents and coaches were provided guidance around ways that they can better support their student-athletes, ensuring that they are using sports to contribute to the building of positive mental health.

"For too many young people on and off the field, mental health issues are a taboo subject they're ashamed to discuss with their doctors and families," said DR. ROBERT HAMILTON, Cigna Senior Medical Director. "At Cigna, we aim to change that and help erase the stigma surrounding mental wellbeing. We're proud to partner with the NFL and Miami-Dade Public Schools to help educate student athletes and their families about mental health and offer solutions for getting the help they need."