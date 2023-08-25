NFL Rivals Announce New Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

Aug 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM

To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), today announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The partnership, NFL Rivals' first with an NFL franchise, gives Rivals prominent in-stadium branding and sweepstake opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Miami Dolphins home games at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the season. This initiative is part of Rivals' effort to reach fans in major markets as the NFL season kicks off.

"We're thrilled to work with the Miami Dolphins organization, one of the NFL's most storied franchises," said John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games. "This partnership allows us to explore new fan engagements with their audience, in one of the world's technology and crypto hubs."

"We're excited to partner with NFL Rivals to bring new innovative ways to engage the Miami Dolphins fanbase with the team," said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. "With the evolution of gaming, we understand the importance of embracing change and believe this is the perfect partnership that will allow us to capitalize on this new frontier and uniquely engage with our fans."

NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game incorporating digital ownership technology, with over two million downloads and over 15 million games played in its soft launch.

NFL Rivals is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. Interested fans can also visit the NFL Rivals website for more information and to join the NFL Rivals Community.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Woods

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Conner Off PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list. 
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed quarterback James Blackman and waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry and waived/injured cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson and waived quarterback James Blackman.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert and waived/injured fullback John Lovett.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have waived punter Michael Turk and waived/injured safety Bennett Williams.
news

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration and New Ride Distances for DCC XIV in Support of Innovative Cancer Research at Sylvester

The Miami Dolphins announced open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
Advertising