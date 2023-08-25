NFL Rivals Announce New Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), today announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The partnership, NFL Rivals' first with an NFL franchise, gives Rivals prominent in-stadium branding and sweepstake opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Miami Dolphins home games at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the season. This initiative is part of Rivals' effort to reach fans in major markets as the NFL season kicks off.

"We're thrilled to work with the Miami Dolphins organization, one of the NFL's most storied franchises," said John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games. "This partnership allows us to explore new fan engagements with their audience, in one of the world's technology and crypto hubs."

"We're excited to partner with NFL Rivals to bring new innovative ways to engage the Miami Dolphins fanbase with the team," said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. "With the evolution of gaming, we understand the importance of embracing change and believe this is the perfect partnership that will allow us to capitalize on this new frontier and uniquely engage with our fans."

NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game incorporating digital ownership technology, with over two million downloads and over 15 million games played in its soft launch.