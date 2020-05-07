Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Schedule

Miami's home schedule is loaded with quality opponents as the Dolphins will take on the Chiefs, Patriots and Rams, each of whom has played in a Super Bowl in the past two seasons. Together, those three teams have combined to go 69-27 (.719) since 2018. Among other intriguing home opponents for the Dolphins are division rivals Buffalo and the New York Jets, the Russell Wilson-led Seattle Seahawks and two teams featuring top 10 rookie quarterbacks with Joe Burrow for Cincinnati and Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the AFC East matching up against the AFC West and NFC West this year, the Dolphins will play four games in the Mountain and Pacific time zones this season. In total, the Dolphins are scheduled to travel 24,424 miles roundtrip. That mark is just shy of the 25,516 miles traveled in 2016, which is the team-record for an entirely domestic regular-season schedule. Miami's 24,424 miles will be the sixth-most in the league in 2020 and the second-most of any team not in the Pacific time zone (all mileage calculated roundtrip from each stadium with the assumption a team travels returns home after each game).

The Dolphins also announced their 2020 preseason schedule. Miami will kick off its preseason at Atlanta. That game will take place between Aug. 13-17. The Dolphins' first appearance at Hard Rock Stadium will come in a preseason matchup with Philadelphia that will be held between Aug. 20-24. Miami will also host Detroit (Aug. 27-30) and travel to New Orleans (Sept. 3-4) in the preseason. Specific dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

All games can be heard on Miami's Sports Radio 560 The Joe WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Miami's WQBA 1140 AM. Preseason games can be seen locally in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market on WFOR-TV CBS4, the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.