Patrick Graham's Dolphins Defense Will Be Versatile, Flexible

With their ability and various skill sets, the Dolphins could do a lot of different things in the back end of the defense.

It’s all part of the versatility idea.

“It really comes back to trying to put the right personnel groupings out there to match up what the offense is doing, trying to maximize the skill set of our players,” Graham said. “If it’s five or 10 safeties, that’s what it is. But again — whether it’s the safety position, linebacker, D-line — what we’re going to try to do is for that situation, a particular down-and-distance situation on the field, we’re going to try to take advantage of our guys’ strengths and try to capitalize on their weaknesses on offense and we’ll see how we deploy our defensive players and see who’s the best fit.”

As Graham pointed out, it’s still awfully early in the process to make full evaluations, and that includes which players can be used in what roles.