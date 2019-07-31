Top News: Healthy Charles Harris Wants To Capitalize On Opportunity

This is what Flores said about Neto on Tuesday: “This is a hard-working young man. I think when he got here in the offseason, all of this was brand new to him. From conditioning, from a technique standpoint, from a fundamental standpoint, from just an overall learning of football, he’s come a long way in these four or five months. I like the kid a lot. He’s strong. He’s as strong as anyone we have on the team. There’s definitely an opportunity for him to develop and he’s taken advantage of that. He’s getting limited reps. He’s still learning the game, I would say. I like what I’ve seen from him and hopefully we get him into preseason games and see what he can do.”