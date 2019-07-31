Andy Cohen: Buoniconti A Great Player & A Class Act

But there were many more big plays in the biggest moments. It was Buoniconti who had key interceptions in the final two playoff games of the 17-0 season, including the Super Bowl against Washington when he played with a bum wrist and shoulder. It was Buoniconti who helped seal the second straight Super Bowl victory, this time against Minnesota, stopping a late Vikings’ threat with a forced fumble.

I so vividly remember No. 85 standing in the middle of the defense year after year, his feet crossed in a weird sort of way before each snap, and then moving at a pace with a high degree of urgency and a level of ferocity that so often defined who he was.

In 2001, Buoniconti capped off his remarkable career with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first Dolphins’ defender to achieve that sacred status. I’ll never forget his son Marc, wheelchair bound, introducing his father that day, calling him “my hero.” Could there have been a more touching moment?

Turns out Buoniconti wasn’t only a hero to his son. His tireless efforts to help raise money for paralysis research made him a hero to many. Think about how many lives he helped change and how many battles he helped fight. Think about the impact he had and the breakthroughs he witnessed. Think about how he’ll be missed and how unlikely it is that anyone will come along again quite like him.

Where do you start with Nick Buoniconti? You start with a thank you.