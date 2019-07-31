Second-Year LB Jerome Baker Feeling Confident, Poised For Big 2019 Season

With a new coaching staff and a new defensive scheme, Baker could find himself being asked to rush the passer more often this season. If the early part of training camp is any indication, he could be a major factor for the pass rush.

“They have different ways for me to get to the quarterback,” Baker said. “I’m pretty sure any player, they’re happy to have that. It’s definitely fun. They definitely have different tools and different things for us to do.”

While the scheme has helped Baker produce in practice, Flores was quick to say that Baker’s natural ability had a lot to do with it.

“This is a talented guy,” Flores said. “He can win a one-on-one pass rush. At the linebacker position, we’re going to ask him to do a few things. We’re going to ask him to rush, we’re going to ask him to cover, we’re going to ask him to tackle, play in the run. Depending on what we have called, he may have to win a one-on-one. He may be involved in a scheme. He may have the freedom either/or. That’s kind of the thing for players capable of doing that.”

Baker is a bit heavier than he was as a rookie this training camp, but he certainly doesn’t look like he’s lost any of the speed that made him such a good prospect coming out of Ohio State.