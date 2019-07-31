21 Observations From Training Camp Practice No. 5

Observations from the practice number 5 of training camp:
- The Dolphins worked in full pads again for a fourth consecutive practice.
- TE Dwayne Allen practiced for the first time this summer after being activated off PUP. He participated in individual drills before doing conditioning work on the side.
- LB Chase Allen, TE Clive Walford, LB Kiko Alonso and RB Kalen Ballage did not practice, and the same applied for the two remaining players on PUP—LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- There were officials at practice for the first time this training camp.
- Brazilian Durval Queiroz Neto worked with the offensive line for the first time after being at defensive tackle since joining the team in April.
- DE Tank Carradine made the stop at the line of scrimmage on a running play on the first play of team drills.
- RB Patrick Laird ran through a nice hole up the middle on the second play.
- WR Isaiah Ford made a great over-the-shoulder catch in a one-on-one drill.
- WR Jakeem Grant caught a deep TD pass from Josh Rosen in that one-on-one drill.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick thread the needle to complete a pass to TE Nick O’Leary in a seven-on-seven period.
- WR Jakeem Grant left practice after a brief conversation with trainers. He came up limping after catching a pass in a seven-on-seven drill. He later returned to the field.
- O’Leary had a great high-point catch over CB Cornell Armstrong on a pass from Rosen in a two-on-two passing drill.
- RB Kenyan Drake had a nice cut-back through a hole on the left side in an 11-on-11.
- CB Eric Rowe broke up a pass on a slant intended for WR Kenny Stills.
- CB Xavien Howard picked off Fitzpatrick in an 11-on-11.
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel came in free on Rosen for what would have been a sack.
- LB Raekwon McMillan got to QB Jake Rudock for a would-be sack.
- TE Durham Smythe made a one-handed snag of a Fitpatrick pass down the middle in a seven-on-seven period.
- Rowe deflected a sideline pass intended for WR Brice Butler.
- G Michael Deiter made a quick job to the TNT wall after committing a false start.
- T.J. McDonald had an interception in a team red-zone drill.