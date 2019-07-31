Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 09:11 AM

Dolphins Activate Allen Off PUP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Dwayne Allen off the physically unable to perform list.

Allen joined the Dolphins on March 9, 2019 after two seasons (2017-18) in New England. In 2018, he played in 13 games with seven starts, recording three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 avg.) and helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. Allen also spent five seasons (2012-16) with Indianapolis. In his career, Allen has played in 86 games with 71 starts and caught 139 passes for 1,564 yards (11.3 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (64th overall) by Indianapolis in the 2012 NFL draft.

