21 Observations From Day Seven At Training Camp

Observations from practice No. 7 of Training Camp:
- The Dolphins worked in full pads again for a fifth consecutive practice.
- TE Clive Walford was back at practice after missing a couple of days.
- LB Chase Allen, LB Kiko Alonso, RB Kalen Ballage, WR Jakeem Grant and T Jordan Mills did not practice, and the same applied for the two remaining players on PUP —LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- WR Albert Wilson was given the day off as part of his rehabilitation program.
- There were officials at practice again.
- Brazilian Durval Queiroz Neto again worked with the offensive line after being at defensive tackle since joining the team in April.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick hit TE Nick O’Leary with a perfect throw down the middle in a seven-on-seven period.
- WR Preston Williams made a diving catch on a throw by Jake Rudock later in the period.
- Fitzpatrick threw a perfect 35-yard pass over the shoulder to Williams in a 3-on-3 passing drill.
- Rudock followed with a similar completion to WR Saeed Blacknall.
- CB Nik Needham came up with an interception in team drills after Williams tipped up a long pass down the sideline by Fitzpatrick.
- OL Chris Reed jogged to the TNT wall after committing a false start.
- Fitzpatrick scrambled for a touchdown of about 40 yards in team drills — of course, the defense didn’t really try to tackle him.
- LB Sam Eguavoen made a stop at the line of scrimmage on a running play.
- The entire defensive unit, including Head Coach Brian Flores and defensive assistants, jogged to the TNT wall after a successful run in a team period.
- QB Josh Rosen connected with Williams with a quick throw down the middle.
- DB T.J. McDonald broke up a pass in the end zone in a red-zone period after TE Mike Gesicki had his hands on it.
- LB Jerome Baker got to Fitzpatrick for a would-be sack on the next play.
- WR DeVante Parker came down with a TD pass from Rosen in the corner of the end zone despite tight coverage by CB Torry McTyer.
- DL Adolphus Washington had good pressure on Rudock on the last play of the period.
- Jason Sanders was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts from 53 yards during an end-of-game period.