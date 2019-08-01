Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 11:42 AM

21 Observations From Day Seven At Training Camp

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Observations from practice No. 7 of Training Camp:

  • Fitzpatrick threw a perfect 35-yard pass over the shoulder to Williams in a 3-on-3 passing drill.
  • Rudock followed with a similar completion to WR Saeed Blacknall.
  • CB Nik Needham came up with an interception in team drills after Williams tipped up a long pass down the sideline by Fitzpatrick.
  • OL Chris Reed jogged to the TNT wall after committing a false start.
  • Fitzpatrick scrambled for a touchdown of about 40 yards in team drills — of course, the defense didn’t really try to tackle him.
  • LB Sam Eguavoen made a stop at the line of scrimmage on a running play.
  • The entire defensive unit, including Head Coach Brian Flores and defensive assistants, jogged to the TNT wall after a successful run in a team period.
  • QB Josh Rosen connected with Williams with a quick throw down the middle.
  • DB T.J. McDonald broke up a pass in the end zone in a red-zone period after TE Mike Gesicki had his hands on it.
  • LB Jerome Baker got to Fitzpatrick for a would-be sack on the next play.

  • WR DeVante Parker came down with a TD pass from Rosen in the corner of the end zone despite tight coverage by CB Torry McTyer.
  • DL Adolphus Washington had good pressure on Rudock on the last play of the period.
  • Jason Sanders was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts from 53 yards during an end-of-game period.

