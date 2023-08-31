Paycor Announced as the Official Human Resources & Payroll Software Partner of the Miami Dolphins

Aug 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM

CINCINNATI, OH — August 31, 2023 — Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced today its new partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as the organization's official human resources (HR) and payroll provider.

"We are elated to partner with Paycor to bring their innovative human resources and payroll solutions to our organization," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadiums Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements. "We look forward to integrating our staff into the Paycor platform in order to optimize internal processes and create efficiencies that better serve our team, which ultimately allows us to better serve Dolphins fans and the South Florida community."

Paycor's technology will enable the Miami Dolphins to streamline workflows, enabling its leaders to spend more time on what matters—investing in employees, optimizing their performance and creating opportunities for continued professional development and growth. The full suite of tools will be accessible to the organization's senior leadership team and the platform will be used daily by several hundred front-office employees. Paycor will also enable the organization to efficiently manage over 1,500 seasonal employees.

"In addition to supporting an iconic NFL team, our partnership with the Miami Dolphins is an impactful and strategic fit for our business, as we continue to solidify our place in the Miami market," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Both Paycor and the Miami Dolphins share a focused vision of empowering leaders by building winning teams, all while supporting the local community. We look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed offensive lineman Robert Jones, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, signed cornerback Justin Bethel and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed eight players to the practice squad including cornerback Ethan Bonner, defensive end Randy Charlton, tight end Tanner Conner and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have released cornerback Justin Bethel, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, running back Myles Gaskin and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Dallas

The Miami Dolphins announce they have traded cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas in exchange for cornerback Kelvin Joseph, pending physicals.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade with Chicago

The Miami Dolphins announce they have traded offensive lineman Dan Feeney to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released tackle Geron Christian, wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker A.J. Johnson and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Sieler to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Woods

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods.
news

NFL Rivals Announce New Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), today announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.
news

Miami Dolphins Activate Conner Off PUP

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list. 
Advertising