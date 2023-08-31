Paycor Announced as the Official Human Resources & Payroll Software Partner of the Miami Dolphins

CINCINNATI, OH — August 31, 2023 — Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, announced today its new partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as the organization's official human resources (HR) and payroll provider.

"We are elated to partner with Paycor to bring their innovative human resources and payroll solutions to our organization," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadiums Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements. "We look forward to integrating our staff into the Paycor platform in order to optimize internal processes and create efficiencies that better serve our team, which ultimately allows us to better serve Dolphins fans and the South Florida community."

Paycor's technology will enable the Miami Dolphins to streamline workflows, enabling its leaders to spend more time on what matters—investing in employees, optimizing their performance and creating opportunities for continued professional development and growth. The full suite of tools will be accessible to the organization's senior leadership team and the platform will be used daily by several hundred front-office employees. Paycor will also enable the organization to efficiently manage over 1,500 seasonal employees.