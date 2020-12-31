Playoff Suite Deposit Waitlist

After a season filled with relentless determination, grit and teamwork, we are excited to announce your Miami Dolphins have officially clinched a Wild Card spot in the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs!
In the event that we host a home playoff game at Hard Rock Stadium, we'd like to extend you the opportunity to place a deposit for a suite for the game. Once our Suite Member selection has taken place, you will gain access to available inventory for purchase.
To place a deposit for a suite for a potential home playoff game, please click the button below and place your deposit before the deadline on Saturday, January 9 at 5 PM.
Limited suites available.