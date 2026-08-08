Practice 9: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The ninth practice of training camp took the Dolphins across the street from the Baptist Health Training Complex to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time this season. Before practice, quarterback Malik Willis addressed the offense with a message about the standard.

"We got to take pride in it, and we got to do it to the best of our ability, regardless of if we're calling plays to beat the defense or not," Willis said in his post-practice media availability. "We're not calling plays to beat the defense. We're calling plays that we want to use throughout the year, and we're trying to get better at those plays… That's what it's about, building confidence in those things. So when we get in those moments and we need them, we just revert to our training."

For the offense, the big plays came via Willis' scramble ability. He completed two passes of 20-plus yards throwing on the move – one to wide receiver Tutu Atwell and another to tight end Seydou Traore. Willis also found the end zone when the protection held up, but the defensive coverage was good. Willis moved to his right and went into the end zone untouched.

"First, second, third read were gloved," he said. "I try to get to my fourth read. Chop won inside late on (Austin Jackson) and just got outside and looked for our fourth read to move around, but it just so happened somebody took him, so I just ran it in. Works out like that sometimes. All you can do is be grateful."

Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller both connected on deep shots. Ewers found wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tahj Washington, who caught multiple passes at all three levels Saturday, for plays of 50-plus yards. Miller dropped one in the bucket for Donavon McCulley, who held on to the ball despite a hit from the safety.

The Dolphins run defense was stingy Saturday. It started up front with defensive linemen Jordan Phillips stacking up blocks. He made life difficult on the opposing line, and easy on his linebackers. Jacob Rodriguez was all over the field racking up tackles, which has been a theme this training camp for the rookie inside linebacker.

"He's a dawg, like he be flying around," center Aaron Brewer said. "He plays physical, plays with his hands. He's a real-life football player. As everybody has seen him from college and from what we've seen in training camp now, he's a dog and he has all of my trust."

Once the run game was slowed, the Dolphins pass rushers heated up. Edge Chop Robinson's hot camp continued with two sacks, including one that ended the first-team offense's attempt at scoring points in an end-of-half scenario.

Robinson's speed and burst are well-known, but an improved power element has enhanced his weaponry when it comes to hunting quarterbacks.

"Just my speed off the edge, I know a lot of guys are going to try to cut that off," Robinson said. "So, me being able to counter in and work on that, it'll help my game for sure… I could use more power moves instead of me just running off the edge and stuff like that."

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. had his hands on the football several times. He and rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas had one of the more competitive matchups of the day with Marshall scoring some pass breakups, and Douglas making a few catches.

Cornerback Ethan Robinson notched the lone takeaway of the day when he intercepted a pass from Cam Miller.

The Dolphins are off Sunday and back on the field Monday for another open practice, starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.