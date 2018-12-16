Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Vikings

- The Dolphins will have the same lineup going against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as the one that took the field against the New England Patriots a week ago.
- That means cornerback Xavien Howard again will be inactive because of the knee injury he sustained in the victory against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 2.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick is the new listed starter at outside cornerback instead of Howard, even though he has started the last several games at that spot. Bobby McCain started at outside cornerback opposite Fitzpatrick against the Patriots.
- Howard was listed as doubtful on the Dolphins’ final injury report of the week.
- Safety T.J. McDonald will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
- McDonald will take his regular place in the starting lineup alongside fellow safety Reshad Jones.
- Cornerback Jalen Davis again will be active after making his NFL debut last week against the New England Patriots.
- Davis, a rookie free agent from Utah State, had been on the practice squad all season before being promoted to the active roster the day before the New England.
- Center Hroniss Grasu, who was signed this week when the Dolphins placed center Jake Brendel on injured reserve because of a calf injury, will be inactive.
- Punter Matt Haack, who’s originally from Iowa, will have a large fan club at the game at U.S. Bank Stadium, with more than 100 friends and family members watching the game from what they’re calling “Haack’s Nest.”
- Along with Howard and Grasu, the Dolphins inactives again will be QB David Fales, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard and WR Isaiah Ford.
- The list of Vikings inactives includes QB Kyle Sloter, WR Chad Beebe, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, LB Devante Downs, C Brett Jones and DE Tashawn Bower.
- Special teams standout Mike Hull will be serving as a game captain, joining season captains Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Stills, Bobby McCain, Walt Aikens and John Denney.
- The Dolphins will wear white jerseys and aqua pants.