2020 Preseason Schedule Times And Dates Announced

Miami will open its preseason schedule on Friday, Aug. 14 when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. This will be the 18th preseason meeting between the two teams and the seventh year in a row the Dolphins and Falcons have met in the exhibition campaign. Miami holds a 10-8 edge in the all-time preseason series and has won the past two preseason contests against the Falcons.

The Dolphins will play at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time this season on Thursday, Aug. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami last played Philadelphia in the preseason in 2017, dropping a road contest. However, the Dolphins defeated the Eagles last year in a regular-season home game on Dec. 1, 2019. This will be the 11th preseason game between the two teams and the all-time series is tied at five games apiece.

Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 27 against the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are 6-1 all-time in preseason games against the Lions but the two teams haven't met in the exhibition season since 1999. Miami took the last regular-season matchup against the Lions, a 32-21 victory on Oct. 21, 2018.

The preseason concludes on Thursday, Sept. 3 when Miami plays at New Orleans. The Dolphins also concluded the 2019 preseason in New Orleans with a 16-13 win over the Saints. Miami is 15-7 all-time against the Saints in preseason contests.

All games can be heard on Miami's Sports Radio 560 The Joe WQAM, the official flagship radio partner of the franchise, and simulcast on KISS 99.9 FM. Fans can also listen to the Dolphins in Spanish on Univision Miami's WQBA 1140 AM. Preseason games can be seen locally in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market on WFOR-TV CBS4, the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.