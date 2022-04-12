PRESS RELEASE: Baptist Health Selected as Healthcare Provider for NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program 

Apr 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM

Miami, FL, – Baptist Health South Florida has teamed up with the Miami Dolphins to serve as the exclusive local healthcare provider in South Florida for eligible Former NFL Players as part of the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program.

This first-of-its-kind Program, which kicked off on September 1, 2021, features high quality healthcare providers selected by each NFL team in every NFL city to provide primary medical care and other services to eligible Former Players. The goal of the Program is to help eligible Former Players maintain their health and wellness beyond their NFL playing careers.

As part of the Program, the Miami Dolphins selected Baptist Health as their health system partner, building upon the longstanding relationship Baptist Health has formed as the Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins. In addition to the Miami Dolphins, Baptist Health welcomes all eligible Former Players to visit their participating facilities to receive care through the Program, regardless of which NFL Club they played for.

"I applaud the NFL for creating the NFL Dedicated Hospital Program and Baptist Health for their continued support of our legends," said Nat Moore, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations. "This extension of primary medical care will provide much needed support for players and their families."

"As the exclusive healthcare provider for current Miami Dolphins players, we take pride in being part of the Dolphins and NFL family who trust us with their care," said Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Baptist Health's Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. "It is fitting and humbling that we now get to provide that same level of world-class care to former players as well, and we look forward to being there for them throughout their post-NFL lives."

The NFL Dedicated Hospital Program is administered by Cigna and was created in consultation with Former Players during 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations to benefit their health and wellness following their NFL careers. Covered healthcare services include Primary Medical Care, Preventive Care and Mental Health Services.

