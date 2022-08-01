PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Aug 01, 2022 at 10:31 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

This past February, DCC 12 united a record-breaking 4,484 participants raising more than $8.4M under a "one team, one fight" mentality to challenge cancer and unite the community in South Florida. Following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC's 12-year total contribution now stands at $53M which funds the advancement of cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology and personalized patient care. With 100 percent of participant raised funds donated to Sylvester, the DCC's contributions have gone on to directly impact the South Florida community.

"This is a big win for everyone in the community and we are grateful to the numerous supporters of DCC 12 who came together to raise this incredible contribution. These $8.4M will directly affect Sylvester's efforts to thrive as a lifesaving cancer center," Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said. "Hosting another successful and record-breaking DCC is an honor for the Miami Dolphins, and we are eager to see the South Florida community for DCC XIII at Hard Rock Stadium on February 25, 2023."

"We are incredibly grateful for the amazing partnership we have with the Miami Dolphins," said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. "The extraordinary vision of the Dolphins organization to come alongside Sylvester and raise millions of dollars annually for impactful cancer research has allowed us to discover and provide innovative, life-saving treatments for so many in our community. We all look forward to continuing the fight at DCC XIII on February 25, 2023."

Leading into preparations to host the organization's 13th edition of the prominent community event, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins will continue to serve as the Board of Directors Chair for the second consecutive year after a successful DCC 12.

The continued success of DCC XIII would not be possible without the efforts of many organizations and partners most notably Lennar Corporation, University of Miami's Team Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins' Team Dolphins, Berkowitz Pollack Brant and Provenance Wealth Advisors, Keyes Family of Companies, Team Gene and Ali – Peck Family, Break The Cycle Team Letendre and Miami Dolphins Fan Clubs which have individually supported DCC 12 by raising more than $100K.

Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester. Ranked among the top 50 of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals in 2022, Sylvester is South Florida's only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center. For more information, visit www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com

