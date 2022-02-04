PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Partners with the V Foundation to Announce a $5M Commitment in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) announced an expansion of its partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research by way of a $5M commitment to support innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. The V Foundation's commitment of $500,000 a year will be matched by the DCC over the next five years, making a total of $5M funded for critical cancer research focused on disparities.

"We are excited for the opportunity to team up with the V Foundation and expand our impact in the cancer community," said Javier Sanchez, executive director of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer. "By uniting with these top organizations, and an ever-increasing number of experts in the cancer field, we can work together to improve the health outcomes for minority communities through this trusted partnership with the V Foundation and Sylvester."

In collaboration with the V Foundation, the DCC will work to support early career researchers and translational research at Sylvester, resulting in better outcomes for its patients. Sylvester researchers will have the opportunity to apply for grants in the Early Career Investigator and Translational categories which will then be awarded based on the recommendations of the V Foundation's Scientific Advisory Committee.

"We are delighted to continue and expand our investment in the impactful research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center," said Carole Wegner, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and grants administration at the V Foundation. "While we have supported several early career investigators at Sylvester in previous years, this new funding allows us to also support translational research which will lead to clinical trials that can help patients directly."

"This generous, multi-year, financial commitment to Sylvester's cutting-edge research by the V Foundation and the Dolphins offers great promise to the incredibly diverse community who lives in the region and beyond," said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. "Our growing team of over 1000 physicians and scientists are making breakthroughs in cancer prevention and care every day. These invaluable partnerships fuel the next discoveries that can save lives."

Following a $75M commitment made to Sylvester in 2020, the DCC will continue its year-round fundraising efforts as the organization hosts the DCC 12 on February 26, 2022. The annual event will offer participants the option take part in multiple bike rides and a 5K donating 100 percent of participant raised funds to Sylvester.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester, South Florida's only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center. Sylvester is now among the top cancer centers in the United States and joins a highly select group as one of only two NCI-designated cancer centers in the state of Florida and one of just 71 across the nation. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $45M, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For more information, visit www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com

