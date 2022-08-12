PRESS RELEASE: Grover, Leader In Tech-Gadget Rentals, Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 12, 2022 at 02:22 PM

MIAMI, FL, —Grover, the global leader for on-demand consumer electronics rentals, officially announces a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Grover provides access to premium consumer tech products at an affordable price and on a flexible schedule.

This partnership, which unites two massive business presences in South Florida, will include the use of Grover's technology throughout the West Field Club area of Hard Rock Stadium for attendees and team members to enjoy and interact with. Grover will also receive the rights to name a menu item in Hard Rock Stadium and host a Field Box for the duration of the season.

To officially kick off the partnership, Grover will take part in the Junior Dolphins' High School Kick Off in which high school football teams from across South Florida will visit Hard Rock Stadium to participate in a variety of enriching activities prior to attending a Dolphins preseason home game on August 27, 2022.

"We are excited to partner with Grover to enhance our engagement with our fans, team and local community," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins. "With a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, this collaboration with Grover will contribute to providing Hard Rock Stadium guests with the best experience possible across all our venue events."

The partnership comes as Grover's latest effort to further establish itself in Miami and support the city's growing startup community. Grover has seen great success in Florida since opening a Miami Headquarters in February of this year.

"The Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are landmarks here in the Miami community and we are thrilled to team up to further our work to improve digital fluency by making technology more accessible and affordable for all," said Michael Cassau, CEO and Founder of Grover. "This partnership works to support not only The Dolphins team and fans, but the Miami tech community at large as Grover continues to make Miami our home. We can't wait to see you at the games!"

Grover works to promote the mass adoption of flexible tech ownership so people can experience a better life through access to technology while encouraging a better, more sustainable future. With more than 600,000 devices already circulated, Grover reduces product under-use, lengthening the life cycle of technology and flattening the hype cycle that causes used gadgets to end up in landfills.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with HistoryMiami Museum and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosted its fourth series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Foundation on Training Facility Tour, Announce Fins Weekend for 2023

Members of the Miami Dolphins joined executives and doctors from Baptist Health for a tour and private dinner of the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

news

PRESS RELEASE: CHEQ named as Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Delivery Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

CHEQ Inc., the world's first social payments platform continues their growth in professional sports as they are named the official in-stadium mobile ordering and delivery partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is now signed through the 2023 season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Break Ground on Wellness and Medical Complex at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex that will be open to the public and is located directly next to Baptist Health Training Complex and across the street from Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertising