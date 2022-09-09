PRESS RELEASE: Hard Rock Stadium Showcases Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation Ahead of Miami Dolphins Home Opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium unveiled its latest innovation in fan experience showcasing the Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation on Thursday, Sept. 8. Available to fans ahead of the Miami Dolphins home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11, the reimagined tailgate experience will provide fans with elevated pre and in-game engagement opportunities.

"The excitement for the 2022-23 Miami Dolphins has driven an incredible demand from our fans this season and through the vision of Tom Garfinkel, we've developed a brand-new experience that visitors can enjoy with their family and friends either pre-game or in-game," said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. "As a global entertainment destination, we look to create unique experiences that caters to everyone, surpasses expectations and elevates the standard across all Hard Rock Stadium events."

Located all within 270,000 square feet on the south plaza of Hard Rock Stadium, activations include brunch provided by South Florida's American Social, a Food Hall with diverse dining options, gondola rides on the Heineken Highline, Dolphins and 1972 cultural memorabilia at The Perfect Season Museum presented by Pepsi and more.

The Fountain Plaza Tailgate is accessible to all ticketed fans during pre-game and provides supplementary hospitality spaces including the Publix Patio for season-ticket members and group ticket holders.