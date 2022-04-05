PRESS RELEASE: Junior Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football with Equipment Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

Apr 05, 2022 at 10:01 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) surprising the girls flag football team of North Miami Senior High School with Dolphins gear, cleats, footballs and meals for the student athletes on Thursday, March 31. 

"Thanks to our partnership with Dade County Federal Credit Union we can continue support, celebrate and empower young women in flag football," said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. "The Junior Dolphins and DCFCU are aligned in its efforts toward providing our next generation with the tools and resources they need to impact the youth of South Florida and set them up for success."

"This means a lot to the girls and the whole community. I'm speechless," North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football Head Coach Louis Presume said. 

This donation is in continuation of the Junior Dolphins ongoing initiative to impact 50 schools in five years. To date, the program has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida working to transform lives and grow participation of boys and girls football teams. 

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.

Related Content

news

Dolphins make trade with Patriots

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick. 
news

Roster Moves: Needham signs RFA tender

The Miami Dolphins today announced that cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Miami placed a second-round tender on him on March 11, 2022.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Terron Armstead as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).
news

Miami Dolphins acquire Hill from Kansas City

 The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2023, pending a physical.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign TE Smythe

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tight end Durham Smythe.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign S Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign LB Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign RB Mostert

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco.
Advertising