PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Broxel Announce Multi-Year Agreement

Broxel operates in the US, Mexico, and since 2021 across Latin America through an international agreement with Google. The partnership sealed with the Miami Dolphins is part of Broxel´s internationalization strategy, and a relevant milestone in its B2B and B2C business model.

This multi-year agreement is an important step to enhance the fanbase on-site experience and transform Hard Rock Stadium into a 100% cashless venue. The official prepaid debit cards will be available by the 4Q of 2021, and users will also be able to manage their expenses inside and outside of the stadium, by downloading the cutting edge Broxel App.

As the Official Prepaid Debit Card, Broxel will have a strong branding presence at Hard Rock Stadium and will host the unique luxury catering to high-end clientele with a complete end-to-end experience, unparalleled in sports and entertainment.

Broxel has a strong commitment to reduce carbon emissions in the financial technology industry. The company has announced the inventory of direct and indirect carbon emissions, the reduction of its carbon footprint and the consistent compensation of emissions, to become net-zero carbon emissions by 2022, a goal that matches the environmental and social awareness of the South Florida community.