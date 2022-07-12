PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

Jul 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins. The relationship will feature an expanded lineup of exclusive content including "The Coach Mike McDaniel Show," "Dolphins Weekly Live," 5th Quarter Post Game Show and "The Fish Tank". CBS4 will also be the exclusive home for special postgame shows and two weeks of nightly reports from Dolphins training camp.  In addition, the Dolphins will partner with Bally Sports on a new program taking fans inside the team this season. Bally Sports will also re-air preseason games and the "Coach Mike McDaniel Show."

Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor returns to the CBS4 broadcast booth as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts alongside Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.

Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Exclusive Content
"Camp Dolphins" weeknights following the late news on CBS4

  • CBS4 Sports takes fans inside Dolphins training camp with special reports for each day of training camp with "Camp Dolphins" starting July 27 through August 12.

"The Coach Mike McDaniel Show" Sundays at 11am on CBS4

  • CBS4 Sports Anchor Kim Bokamper returns to host the show every week and will talk with Coach Mike McDaniel, as they will preview and breakdown the Dolphins game starting September 11.

"Dolphins Weekly Live" Sundays at 11:30am on CBS4

  • The only live Dolphins TV Pre-game show in South Florida hosted by CBS4 Sports Anchor Mike Cugno and Kim Bokamper along with John Congemi will feature live interviews and exclusive access.

"5th Quarter Post Game Show" Following the game on CBS4 or MYTV 33

  • Hosted by CBS4's Jim Berry with analysis from Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno, and John Congemi. The show will feature interviews coaches and players along with highlights from the game.

The Fish Tank

  • Fans can dive in with Miami Dolphins all-time great, OJ McDuffie, and co-host Seth Levit as the guys are joined by their friends from Dolphins Nation for conversation that ranges from thought provoking to outrageously hilarious.

WFOR-TV is also the home of the "CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy", created by CBS4 to recognize the top high school football player in South Florida. The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which features a cast-bronze image of South Florida legend Nat Moore, will be presented to the winning player on December 15. The ceremony will be televised on CBS4 and hosted by Jim Berry from Hard Rock Stadium.

