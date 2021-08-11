PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Miami Gardens, Fla – The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment. Through this comprehensive relationship, Lexus will be the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, elevate the in-game experience for current and potential Lexus owners in the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club and positively impact the community through support of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

"We are excited about our partnership with Lexus, a brand that has set the standard for luxury and first-class experiences throughout South Florida," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "Lexus is a legacy brand, and we look forward to engaging our shared fans and broadening our community impact in authentic and exciting ways."

"A key factor in our decision-making process is to align our brand with partners that share our values of creating memorable experiences for the people we serve," said Sam Wintermyer, General Manager, Lexus Southern Area. "We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination with a strong commitment to the South Florida community."

As the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Lexus will have significant branding presence at all stadium events and will entitle a custom content series. In addition, fans will be able to experience the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group. Located between the 30-yard lines on the north side, this unique space offers wider, padded seats for fans and an air-conditioned club.