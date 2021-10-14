PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Truist Announce Multi-Year Extension

Truist will also join the Dolphins on the Football UNITES Huddle for the Holidays program that recognizes holidays, events and days of significance that are authentic to the South Florida community. These recognitions include National Mentoring Month, Black History Month, International Women's Day, World Autism Day, Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, Pride Month, Juneteenth, Hispanic Heritage Month, Veteran's Day, Native American Heritage Month, Human Rights Day, and International Day of Persons with Disabilities Day.

In addition, Truist will serve as an official sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic, a revival of one of the longest-running football classics played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Leading up to the Orange Blossom Classic, which is played at Hard Rock Stadium, Truist will provide financial education and professional recruitment opportunities for students of participating HBCUs.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium," said Tony Coley, South Florida regional president at Truist. "We care about the South Florida community and know our partnership with the Dolphins can have a positive impact by focusing on financial education, diversity and the underserved. We're proud to be the Official Retail Bank of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and look forward to the rest of the season."

