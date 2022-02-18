PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce 2022 coaching staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced Head Coach Mike McDaniel's coaching staff for the 2022 season: Frank Smith (offensive coordinator), Matt Applebaum (offensive line), Darrell Bevell (quarterbacks/passing game coordinator), Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Josh Grizzard (quality control), Chandler Henley (assistant quarterbacks), Lemuel Jeanpierre (assistant offensive line), Mike Person (offensive assistant), Aldrick Robinson (offensive assistant), Kolby Smith (offensive assistant), Eric Studesville (associate head coach/running backs), Wes Welker (wide receivers), Josh Boyer (defensive coordinator), Mathieu Araujo (assistant defensive backs), Anthony Campanile (linebackers), Austin Clark (defensive line), Steve Ferentz (assistant linebackers), Steve Gregory (safeties), Derrick LeBlanc (assistant defensive line), Sam Madison (cornerbacks/pass game specialist), Ty McKenzie (outside linebackers), Ryan Slowik (senior defensive assistant), Patrick Surtain (defensive assistant), Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator), Brendan Farrell (assistant special teams) and Dave Puloka (head strength and conditioning).

McDaniel's staff includes more than 300 years of coaching experience, including 183 years at the NFL level. Twelve of the team's coaches are returning to the Dolphins in the same or a similar role. The staff is highlighted by three former Dolphin players, all of whom played together on the 2004 Dolphins team. Those three will become the 12th, 13th and 14th former Dolphins players to also coach for the team.

Offense:

Frank Smith joins the Dolphins as offensive coordinator. He has 18 years of coaching experience, with 12 of those coming in the NFL and six at the collegiate level. Smith was the run game coordinator/offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers last year, helping the team finish fourth in total offense (390.2) and fifth in scoring offense (27.9). He served as tight ends coach for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2018-20, helping tight end Darren Waller become the third-most productive tight end in the NFL in that span (2,416 yards) despite playing just four games in 2018. Smith also spent time as an offensive assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints (2010-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-17).

Applebaum joins the Dolphins as offensive line coach with more than 10 years of coaching experience, primarily at the offensive line position. He spent the past two seasons (2020-21) as Boston College's offensive line coach, where he had seven All-ACC selections in just two years. All five of Applebaum's starters in 2021 either made an All-ACC team or earned honorable mention recognition and the team ranked third in the ACC in fewest sacks allowed (24.0). Applebaum's previous NFL coaching stops include Jacksonville (2014) and Washington (2008-10).

Bevell joins the Dolphins as quarterbacks/passing game coordinator. He is entering his 22nd season as an NFL coach and has 15 years of experience as an offensive coordinator for four different teams – Minnesota (2006-10), Seattle (2011-17), Detroit (2019-20) and Jacksonville (2021). He's also served as interim head coach in Detroit (2020) and Jacksonville (2021). Bevell has coached several standout quarterbacks throughout his career including Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. He won Super Bowl XLVIII as Seattle's offensive coordinator.

Embree joins the Dolphins as assistant head coach/tight ends. He has 29 years of coaching experience, primarily at the tight end position, including 13 in the NFL. He spent the past five years (2017-21) in the same role with the San Francisco 49ers, where he helped develop tight end George Kittle into the second-most productive tight end in the NFL in that span, totaling 4,489 receiving yards, earning first-team All-Pro honors (2019) and three Pro Bowl selections (2018-19, 2021). Embree also played three seasons for the Los Angeles Rams (1987-88) and Seattle Seahawks (1989) before suffering a career-ending injury.

Grizzard enters his sixth season with the Dolphins and will serve as a quality control coach on offense. He began his tenure as offensive quality control from 2017-18, then moved to quality control in 2019 and wide receivers coach in 2020-21. He helped wide receiver Jaylen Waddle break the NFL rookie record for receptions (104) in 2021. Grizzard also spent four seasons (2013-16) at Duke in a variety of coaching roles.

Henley joins the Dolphins as assistant quarterbacks coach after spending last year in Atlanta as assistant offensive line coach. Henley also spent three seasons (2018-20) as a quality control coach with Tennessee, where he worked primarily with the offensive line. During his three seasons in Tennessee, the Titans were second in the NFL in rushing (144.5), had a winning season all three years, advanced to the AFC Championship in 2019 and won the AFC South in 2020. Henley also coached at Vanderbilt (2012-14) and Yale (2015-17).

Jeanpierre enters his third season with the Dolphins. He was the team's assistant offensive line coach in 2020 and served as offensive line coach in 2021. Jeanpierre has five years of NFL coaching experience and seven years of NFL playing experience. He began his coaching career as an offensive assistant in Seattle (2017) before spending two seasons (2018-19) as the assistant offensive line coach for Oakland. Jeanpierre also played seven NFL seasons with Seattle (2010-15) and Detroit (2016), and appeared in Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII victory over Denver.

Person joins the Dolphins as an offensive assistant. He recently retired following a nine-year NFL playing career. He played guard and center for San Francisco (2011; 2018-19), Indianapolis (2012; 2017), Seattle (2012-13), St. Louis (2013-14), Atlanta (2015-16) and Kansas City (2016). Person appeared in 73 career games with 48 starts. He was the starting right guard for San Francisco during their 2019 NFC Championship season and started all three playoff games including Super Bowl LIV.

Robinson joins the Dolphins as an offensive assistant. He recently retired following a nine-year NFL playing career. He played wide receiver for Washington (2011-14), Baltimore (2014-15), Atlanta (2016), San Francisco (2017), Minnesota (2018) and Carolina (2019). Robinson appeared in 82 games with five starts, totaling 86 career receptions for 1,422 yards (16.5 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He also played in all three playoff games during Atlanta's 2016 NFC Championship season.

Kolby Smith enters his third season with the Dolphins and first as an offensive assistant. He spent his first two seasons (2020-21) with Miami as a quality control coach. Smith coached running backs at several colleges including Rutgers (2019), Louisville (2014-18) and Western Kentucky (2013). He began his coaching career as a strength and conditioning assistant at Arkansas in 2012 following a four-year NFL playing career (2007-10), primarily with Kansas City.

Studesville enters his fifth season with the Dolphins and has been promoted to associate head coach/running backs. He was the team's co-offensive coordinator/running backs in 2021, running backs coach from 2019-20 and run game coordinator/running backs in 2018. Studesville has 25 years of NFL coaching experience including 21 seasons coaching running backs. He spent eight seasons (2010-17) with the Denver Broncos, winning two conference championships (2013 and 2015) and Super Bowl 50.

Welker joins the Dolphins as wide receivers coach. He has coached or played in four Super Bowls and six conference championships. He spent the past three seasons (2019-21) as San Francisco's wide receivers coach, developing wide receiver Deebo Samuel into the NFL's fifth-leading receiver (1,405 yards) in 2021. Welker played 12 NFL seasons (2004-15) and earned four All-Pro honors (2007-09, 2011) and five Pro Bowl selections (2008-12). He led the NFL in receptions three times (2007, 2009 and 2011). Welker played three seasons (2004-06) for Miami and is the Dolphins' all-time leader in kickoff return yards (3,756).

Defense:

Boyer enters his fourth season with the Dolphins and third as defensive coordinator. He was Miami's defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach in 2019. Since taking over as defensive coordinator in 2020, Boyer's defense is third in the NFL on third down (36.7), fourth in takeaways (55), tied for fifth in sacks (89.0), eighth in scoring (21.5) and 12th in rushing (113.0). He previously spent 13 seasons (2006-18) as a defensive coach for the New England Patriots, winning 12 division titles, six AFC championships and three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI and LIII).

Araujo joins the Dolphins after a brief stint at Maine as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. He spent the past three seasons (2019-21) at Yale, where he was the team's defensive backs coach before earning a promotion to co-defensive coordinator in 2021. He helped the Bulldogs rank No. 1 in FCS in third-down defense (22.1 pct.) in 2021. Araujo also coached at Boston College from 2017-18 as an intern and graduate assistant working with the defensive backs.

Campanile enters his third season as linebackers coach with the Dolphins after being hired in 2020. Since joined the team, Miami's defense is third in the NFL on third down (36.7), fourth in takeaways (55), tied for fifth in sacks (89.0), eighth in scoring (21.5) and 12th in rushing (113.0). He's worked closely with linebacker Jerome Baker, who is the only Dolphins linebacker since 2000 to rack up 400-plus tackles in his first four NFL seasons. Campanile also has eight years of collegiate coaching experience at Rutgers (2012-15), Boston College (2016-18) and Michigan (2019).

Clark enters his third season with the Dolphins and second as defensive line coach. He was Miami's outside linebackers coach in 2020. In Clark's first season coaching the defensive line in 2021, the Dolphins totaled 48.0 sacks, which was tied for fifth in the league. He helped defensive tackle Christian Wilkins tie for the most tackles by an NFL defensive lineman (89) since 2013 and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah record the most passes defensed by an NFL defensive lineman (12) since 2016. Clark also has four years of collegiate coaching experience at Southern California (2016-17) and Illinois (2018-19).

Ferentz enters his third season with the Dolphins and first as assistant linebackers coach. He was a coaching assistant from 2020-21 before his recent promotion. Ferentz primarily worked with the Dolphins defense the past two years as Miami finished in the top 10 in several key defensive metrics. Ferentz played offensive line and tight end at Iowa from 2012-16.

Gregory enters his second season with the Dolphins and first as safeties coach. He was a coaching assistant in 2020, working primarily with the team's defensive backs. Miami finished in the top half of the NFL in scoring defense (21.9), total defense (337.5), passing defense (222.7) and interceptions (14) in Gregory's first season with the team. Prior to his Dolphins tenure, he spent three seasons (2018-20) as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach in Detroit. Gregory also played eight NFL seasons as a defensive back with San Diego (2006-11) and New England (2012-13).

LeBlanc joins the Dolphins as assistant defensive line coach. He has 21 years of collegiate coaching experience, primarily at the defensive line position. He coached several players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft as defensive tackles Jonathan Marshall (Arkansas), Quinton Bohanna (Kentucky) and Phil Hoskins (Kentucky) were all part of defensive lines he's coached recently. LeBlanc has spent time at Arkansas (2020), Kentucky (2017-19), North Texas (2016), Southern Mississippi (2013-14), Wyoming (2012) and LSU (2000; 2008-11) among several other stops.

Madison joins the Dolphins as cornerbacks/pass game specialist. He spent the past three seasons as defensive backs/cornerbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them win Super Bowl LIV. Madison played nine seasons (1997-2005) for the Dolphins, earning first-team All-Pro honors twice (1999-2000) and being selected to the Pro Bowl four times (1999-2002). His 31 interceptions are third in team history and the most by a Dolphin since the 1970's. Madison also played three seasons (2006-08) with the New York Giants, winning Super Bowl XLII.

McKenzie joins the Dolphins as outside linebackers coach. He has five years of NFL coaching experience, primarily at the linebacker position, and also played five seasons in the league. McKenzie spent the 2021 season as a coaching fellow with Indianapolis and was Detroit's linebackers coach in 2020. He also spent two seasons (2018-19) as inside linebackers coach with Tennessee, helping the Titans reach the AFC Championship game in 2019. His first NFL coaching job came with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 as assistant special teams/defensive consultant. McKenzie played five years (2009-13) as an NFL linebacker.

Slowik joins the Dolphins as a senior defensive assistant. He has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Slowik served as outside linebackers coach for Cleveland (2016), assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets (2015) and a variety of defensive assistant coach roles for Arizona (2009-14) and Denver (2005-08).

Surtain joins the Dolphins as a defensive assistant. He spent the past six years (2016-21) as the head coach at American Heritage High School in nearby Plantation, Florida. In his six seasons, the Patriots won three state championships (2016, 2017, 2020) and produced several players that went on to earn Division I scholarships and become NFL draft picks. Surtain played 11 NFL seasons, including seven (1998-2004) with the Miami Dolphins. He was a first-team All-Pro honoree in 2002 and earned three Pro Bowl selections (2002-04) playing alongside Madison, with whom he will now coach. He is tied for fourth in Dolphins history with 29 interceptions.

Special Teams:

Crossman enters his 20th season as an NFL coach and fourth as special teams coordinator for the Dolphins. He's coached special teams during his entire career, also serving as special teams coordinator for Carolina (2005-09), Detroit (2010-12) and Buffalo (2013-18). Crossman also spent 10 seasons coaching special teams in the collegiate ranks. He played professionally for Washington (1990) and Detroit (1991) before earning all-league honors with the London Monarchs in the World League of American Football in 1991-92.

Farrell enters his fourth season with the Dolphins as assistant special teams coach. He's helped several standout performers in his first three seasons with the Dolphins. Kicker Jason Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors and set a franchise record with a 92.3 field goal percentage in 2020. He also earned two AFC Special Teams Player of the Month and two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors that season. Farrell previously spent 17 years as a collegiate coach, primarily working with special teams.

Strength and Conditioning: