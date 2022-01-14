PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program. The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

Application deadline February 28, 2022 by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2022. Demonstrate financial need to attend college. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required. Demonstrate financial need. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by visiting https://bit.ly/3GgQIZg.

In its fifth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. During the 2021 season, the scholarship was awarded to six graduating seniors selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing. The recipients were invited with their families to attend a Miami Dolphins training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday, August 2, 2021.