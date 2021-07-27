PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami

Participants joined the organization in a guided walk that highlighted the historic and cultural significance of Little Havana with stops on Calle Ocho, Los Pinarenos Fruteria, Azucar and Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina. The group also heard from local artist Daniel "Krave" Fila who shared his artwork in the community and highlighted his mural on the "Ladies in White" along the way. Football UNITES™ community partners that attended included the Asian American Advisory Council, Breakthrough Miami, ICGM, Miami Gardens Police Explorers and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE).

These efforts align with the Miami Dolphins' commitment to leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner, Stephen Ross, along with Dolphins players created Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health as a way to create positive social change throughout the community. The organization believes it is important to be inclusive and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida and will continue to unite groups of individuals from different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faiths around the power of football.