PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off presented by NIKE for more than 450 South Florida High School Student Athletes

Sep 02, 2022 at 04:52 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off in collaboration with NIKE for 475 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to provide youth football players with an enriching gameday experience on Saturday, August 27.

As part of preseason game-day programming before the Miami Dolphins took on the Philadelphia Eagles presented by AmeriSave, ten South Florida high-school football programs participated in pregame activations including educational discussions on technology led by Grover and nutritional programming led by FARE.

"The Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off event was an excellent opportunity to partner with NIKE in uniting local student-athletes of our community to enjoy the game of football while preparing them for their own upcoming season," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "We appreciate the variety of programming coming together for this event including partners like Grover and FARE to maximize our impact on the youth health and wellness."

Participating high school football and flag football programs from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties included Charles W. Flanagan High School, Dillard High School, Everglades High School, Fort Lauderdale High School, J.P. Taravella High School, McArthur High School, Miami Carol City Senior High, Miami Norland Senior High School and Santaluces Community High School.

"We're really enjoying the environment and atmosphere and it's good to see teams interacting off the field and building that comradery," said Everglades High School Varsity Football Head Coach Rodney Rumph. "The educational programming is very important because young athletes need to know it's not just what you do on the field, but also what you do in the classroom."

"It was an honor for the Miami Dolphins to bring us out. It was cool to learn from Grover because they focused on education, electronics and also having fun. I'm looking forward to doing more events with the Dolphins." Fort Lauderdale High School WR Travaughn Robbins-Hall said.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Announce Jenkins Memorial Funds

The Miami Dolphins today announced the creation of two funds in memory of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Hosts the Football UnitesTM Captains Program presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Pepsi Stronger Together hosted 50 South Florida high-school students to participate in a two-day immersive experience as part of the Football UNITES™ Captains Program on August 20 and 21.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Grover, Leader In Tech-Gadget Rentals, Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Grover, the global leader for on-demand consumer electronics rentals, officially announces a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Grover provides access to premium consumer tech products at an affordable price and on a flexible schedule.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with HistoryMiami Museum and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosted its fourth series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Foundation on Training Facility Tour, Announce Fins Weekend for 2023

Members of the Miami Dolphins joined executives and doctors from Baptist Health for a tour and private dinner of the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertising