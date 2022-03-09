PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Sixth-Annual Dolphins Business Combine

"What the Miami Dolphins are doing with the business combine really speaks to the organization's commitment to making sure the players succeed not just in football, but off the field in their post playing careers as well," said Circle House Coffee Founder Stephen Tulloch. "As a former player myself, I believe it's important to pour into the current players to help them understand that the right preparation can open endless opportunities in business, for life after football."

"The Miami Dolphins Business Combine is remarkable," said Co-Founder and CEO of 2U, Inc. Chip Paucek. "Players in the NFL give so much to the league and their fans. It's critical that we create opportunities for them to unlock their future potential off the field as well. During this substantive and fun week, players heard from entrepreneurs and CEO's, learned about investment strategies, and brainstormed together about their futures. All culminating with them pitching quality business ideas to real venture capitalists and business leaders from the community. For me, as a die-hard, long-time Dolphins' fan, it was an absolute joy to participate. I came away inspired about their futures and even more passionate about the importance of investing in one another."

"Taking part in the 2022 Dolphins Business Combine was the best off the field experience I've had during my 13-year NFL career," said defensive back Jason McCourty. "The business combine gave us access to resources that can be used to cultivate and grow outside of the football facility. The event allowed us the opportunity to build quality relationships, the knowledge to ask the right questions, and the confidence to move forward and grow in any entrepreneurial space. Hopefully one day we'll be talking about a business combine in all 32 NFL cities."