PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Hosts the Football UnitesTM Captains Program presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Pepsi Stronger Together hosted 50 South Florida high-school students to participate in a two-day immersive experience as part of the Football UNITES™ Captains Program on August 20 and 21.

Kicking off at the Miami Dolphins preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders presented by Lexus on Saturday, August 20, students were invited to engage in Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) identity circle programming led by Dolphins staff, community service projects and on-field pregame activities before watching the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The following day, participants helped package food at Feeding South Florida and concluded the program by presenting solutions to a community service prompt to a panel of judges. On Sunday, Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders joined these students to share their stories, perspectives and experiences.

"We are excited to bring back the Captains Program and team up with Pepsi Stronger Together to truly make a positive impact in the lives of the youth in our communities," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "With a shared commitment towards supporting diversity and inclusivity in our communities, we worked to create activities that gave students an opportunity to think critically, get involved with service projects while having fun through the game of football."

"Under our Pepsi Stronger Together umbrella we focus on creating access to education and providing youths with a space to learn the importance of sportsmanship, team building and self-improvement," said Marketing Director at PepsiCo Beverages North America Luis Lopez del Castillo. "We're proud to support the Dolphin's Football Unites program and continue fostering diversity and inclusion in communities across Miami."

Participants of this event included students from Football Unites™ community partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward, Big Brother Big Sisters Miami-Dade, Breakthrough Miami, and National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment.

"My favorite part of the weekend was working on the service project," said National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment student Amanda Nuñez. "I got to meet a lot of new people and I really liked interacting with different people from different backgrounds."

"It feels good to know that the Miami Dolphins and Pepsi Stronger Together is looking out for the younger kids and the younger generation," said Breakthrough Miami student Moise Telfort.

The Captains Program is a part of Football UNITES™ year-round programming focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives that brings youth from various backgrounds together for a weekend of learning about tolerance, acceptance and leadership. Since its inception, over 150 students have participated in workshops and activities while learning about community through a shared experience with Miami Dolphins alumni and cheer.