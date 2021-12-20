PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with Verizon and AiFi to Launch Autonomous Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop Powered by 5G

Dec 20, 2021 at 01:00 PM
121721-ExpressShop-pm01

Miami Gardens, Fla – The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Verizon and AiFi, launched the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, an autonomous retail experience powered by Verizon's 5G self-checkout activation to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 19. The first of its kind at an NFL stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop offers guests of the venue with grab & go checkout options to purchase snacks, beverages and merchandise in a fully autonomous and frictionless setting.

"As a global entertainment destination, we consistently look to implement experiences for our guests that exceed expectations in modernization and technology which are focal points in our partnership with Verizon." said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "The Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop is at the forefront of future retail experiences, and we are excited to be the first NFL stadium to make this autonomous and free-standing concept available to fans."

Unveiled to fans at the Dolphins' Week 15 home game, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop can function at any location where Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is available. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's massive capacity and upload speeds, a computer vision technology tracks items as they are selected off the shelves, allowing a contactless experience. Accessible to fans by inserting a credit card at the door, the Express Shop allows fans to purchase products and simply walk out of the store. They will be billed electronically receiving a receipt through their email. Thanks to 5G and mobile edge compute, latency is greatly reduced, allowing the sales tracking data to be processed in near real time.   

As part of an ongoing partnership with Verizon to elevate the fan experience and bring technological innovations to Hard Rock Stadium, the Express Shop is expected to be utilized throughout the year at all of the stadium's entertainment events and across all properties.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 20

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Duke Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team activated running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived safety Will Parks.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate S Holland and OL Mancz, Elevate WR Lewis

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Greg Mancz off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate RB Ahmed and RB Gaskin off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 16

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed running back Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Awarded LB Munson off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate S Redwine as COVID-19 Replacement, Sign CB Arnette to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Granted Access to International Home Marketing Areas in Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins have been granted access to three International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive C Reiter

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Austin Reiter.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 13

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Dexter Williams to the practice squad and released wide receiver Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Ahmed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Place RB Gaskin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Advertising