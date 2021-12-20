PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with Verizon and AiFi to Launch Autonomous Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop Powered by 5G

Miami Gardens, Fla – The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Verizon and AiFi, launched the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, an autonomous retail experience powered by Verizon's 5G self-checkout activation to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 19. The first of its kind at an NFL stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop offers guests of the venue with grab & go checkout options to purchase snacks, beverages and merchandise in a fully autonomous and frictionless setting.

"As a global entertainment destination, we consistently look to implement experiences for our guests that exceed expectations in modernization and technology which are focal points in our partnership with Verizon." said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "The Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop is at the forefront of future retail experiences, and we are excited to be the first NFL stadium to make this autonomous and free-standing concept available to fans."

Unveiled to fans at the Dolphins' Week 15 home game, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop can function at any location where Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is available. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's massive capacity and upload speeds, a computer vision technology tracks items as they are selected off the shelves, allowing a contactless experience. Accessible to fans by inserting a credit card at the door, the Express Shop allows fans to purchase products and simply walk out of the store. They will be billed electronically receiving a receipt through their email. Thanks to 5G and mobile edge compute, latency is greatly reduced, allowing the sales tracking data to be processed in near real time.