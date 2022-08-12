PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

Aug 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

Bally Sports will launch its premiere of Dolphins Today presented by Baptist Health, a weekly show focused on connecting Dolphins fans with the team on Sept. 2. Dolphins Today updates viewers on official team news, provides access to player and coach features, in-game elements such as Mic'd Up, highlights off-field community initiatives and more.

"We look forward to having the Miami Dolphins on Bally Sports and partnering to create more programming for fans, especially at this exciting time for the franchise," said Steve Tello, Bally Sports Florida/Sun General Manager and Senior Vice President.

Hosted by Kimberly Bell, Dolphins Today presented by Baptist Health works to keep fans engaged on all things Miami Dolphins throughout the year. After debuting each Friday, it will also replay throughout the week, exclusively on Bally Sports.

Bally Sports will also re-air each of the Dolphins' three preseason games and the weekly Coach Mike McDaniel Show.

The Dolphins' first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers airing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4 is scheduled to replay on Bally Sports Florida on Sunday at 5 p.m. and again Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

The Dolphins' Aug. 20 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders will re-air on Aug. 21 at noon and Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida. Miami's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 27 will replay on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida and Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Sun.

Steve Goldstein will call the Miami Dolphins preseason games in the booth alongside Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor with former Dolphins linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper reporting from the sideline.

The Coach Mike McDaniel Show, where the first-year head coach is joined each week by Bokamper, premieres Sundays at 11 a.m. on CBS4 and will be replayed on Bally Sports Florida each Sunday at noon.

Programming on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun can also be viewed on the Bally Sports app, which is available at ballysports.com and for download on most iOS and Android devices, plus most Windows PCs, tablets and several connected-device platforms.

Fans can check their local listings and follow @MiamiDolphins and @BallySportsFL for further programming details.

Bally Sports preseason game replay schedule:

Table inside Article
DateGameTimeNetwork
Sunday, Aug. 14Dolphins at Bucs5 p.m.BSFL
Wednesday, Aug. 17Dolphins at Bucs8 p.m.BSFL
Sunday, Aug. 21Dolphins vs. RaidersNoonBSFL
Wednesday, Aug. 24Dolphins vs. Raiders8 p.m.BSFL
Sunday, Aug. 28Dolphins vs. Eagles1 p.m.BSFL
Monday, Aug. 29Dolphins vs. Eagles8 p.m.BSUN

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with HistoryMiami Museum and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosted its fourth series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Foundation on Training Facility Tour, Announce Fins Weekend for 2023

Members of the Miami Dolphins joined executives and doctors from Baptist Health for a tour and private dinner of the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

news

PRESS RELEASE: CHEQ named as Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Delivery Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

CHEQ Inc., the world's first social payments platform continues their growth in professional sports as they are named the official in-stadium mobile ordering and delivery partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is now signed through the 2023 season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Break Ground on Wellness and Medical Complex at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex that will be open to the public and is located directly next to Baptist Health Training Complex and across the street from Hard Rock Stadium.

news

PRESS RELEASE: SOCIOS.com and Miami Dolphins Announce New Multi-Platform Marketing Partnership and Reward Fan With Ultimate Training Camp Experience

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

Advertising