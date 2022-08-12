PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

Bally Sports will launch its premiere of Dolphins Today presented by Baptist Health, a weekly show focused on connecting Dolphins fans with the team on Sept. 2. Dolphins Today updates viewers on official team news, provides access to player and coach features, in-game elements such as Mic'd Up, highlights off-field community initiatives and more.

"We look forward to having the Miami Dolphins on Bally Sports and partnering to create more programming for fans, especially at this exciting time for the franchise," said Steve Tello, Bally Sports Florida/Sun General Manager and Senior Vice President.

Hosted by Kimberly Bell, Dolphins Today presented by Baptist Health works to keep fans engaged on all things Miami Dolphins throughout the year. After debuting each Friday, it will also replay throughout the week, exclusively on Bally Sports.

Bally Sports will also re-air each of the Dolphins' three preseason games and the weekly Coach Mike McDaniel Show.

The Dolphins' first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers airing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4 is scheduled to replay on Bally Sports Florida on Sunday at 5 p.m. and again Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

The Dolphins' Aug. 20 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders will re-air on Aug. 21 at noon and Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida. Miami's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 27 will replay on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida and Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Sun.

Steve Goldstein will call the Miami Dolphins preseason games in the booth alongside Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor with former Dolphins linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper reporting from the sideline.

The Coach Mike McDaniel Show, where the first-year head coach is joined each week by Bokamper, premieres Sundays at 11 a.m. on CBS4 and will be replayed on Bally Sports Florida each Sunday at noon.

Programming on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun can also be viewed on the Bally Sports app, which is available at ballysports.com and for download on most iOS and Android devices, plus most Windows PCs, tablets and several connected-device platforms.

Fans can check their local listings and follow @MiamiDolphins and @BallySportsFL for further programming details.