PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Announces Programmatic Support for 2021 Season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee announced it will continue to positively impact civic engagement, education, and economic empowerment in South Florida. The players will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.

"The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee exists to give players an outlet for community service," said cornerback Byron Jones. "Oftentimes guys want to engage in community service but simply do not where to start or they do it alone. The committee allows us to pull our resources together and come up with a game plan to ultimately maximize our impact."

The committee will make a $300,000 commitment to bridge education equity and assist with wireless technology for underserved students that attend public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

"The opportunity to help bridge the digital & educational divide is something that is a blessing for us to be a part of," said wide receiver Mack Hollins. "Knowing that the small contribution we are making is making an enormous impact across Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County schools is incredible. It is so important that our children continue to receive every chance to excel and build a better future!"

Broward County Public Schools will use these funds to provide content filtering for new hot spots for student use. Student services have identified at least 1,500 homeless students through the Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART). The goal is to provide each of the identified students with a hotspot and laptop to use. The donation will ensure that all hotspots are compliant with the Children's Internet Protections Act (CIPA) by having important content filtering safeguards.