PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Unveil State-of-the-Art Baptist Health Training Complex

"Baptist Health and the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed a longtime partnership driven by dedication and teamwork," said Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Baptist Health's Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. "The state-of-the-art Baptist Health Training Complex further aligns our organizations and allows us to build upon that legacy by introducing a new era of world-class care for our great Dolphins athletes while also engaging the community in meaningful ways."

The Baptist Health Training Complex is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and football systems. The audio-visual systems in the Auditorium, position classrooms, conference rooms, weight room, Field House, and outdoor fields were designed and built by industry leading integrator, Diversified, with support from 8K Solutions for coaching solutions. The facility also features Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and an Extreme Networks Wi-Fi 6 deployment throughout.

The partnership with Baptist Health was an extension of a decades-long relationship with the Miami Dolphins, with the entity serving as the Official Medical Team of the Miami Dolphins as well as the Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex. Baptist Health also is a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins Foundation working together on a series of initiatives around the health and safety of South Florida students, coaches, and parents to grow youth football participation in South Florida.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Miami Dolphins